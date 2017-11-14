Russia and US at odds over keeping Syria chemical experts

Russia says it is talking to the United States about renewing the mandate of experts working to determine who was responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria, but the U.S. says Moscow won’t consider the American draft resolution.

With two days left before the expiration of the mandate for the Joint Investigative Mechanism, Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “we are engaging with them. … We don’t know whether we can come to an agreement.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said late Monday that “Russia is mouthing words of support for JIM renewal, but those words are not backed up by any actions.”

Russia, Syria’s most important ally, and the United States have circulated rival Security Council resolutions.