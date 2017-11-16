Russia: 10 killed in crash between bus and logging truck

Police say at least 10 people in central Russia have been killed in a collision involving a bus and a logging truck.

Traffic police in Russia’s Mariy El region said the truck and bus crashed on Thursday evening outside the regional capital, Yoshkar Ola.

Authorities could not immediately say what caused the crash, but suggested that weather could have been a factor. Heavy snow was reported in the area earlier in the day.

The Tass news agency quoted staff members at a hospital in Yoshkar Ola saying six people have been hospitalized, two of them in grave condition.