Rush Limbaugh: Trump attacks from Dems due to 'inability to accept they failed' with Russia investigation

Top Democrats are demanding further probes of President Trump and attacking him because they cannot get past the Russia investigation’s conclusion, Rush Limbaugh said.

The conservative radio host made those claims Thursday on his syndicated program, “The Rush Limbaugh Show.”

Limbaugh claimed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her fellow Democratic leaders have been “at their wits’ end.”

“For two years, or two and a half – even the time prior to Trump’s inauguration – they have lived, they have breathed every day the belief that Trump was toast,” Limbaugh claimed.

“This is all about the fact that they got nothing on collusion with Russia. That’s what is driving all of this: their inability to accept that they failed [and] their inability to accept there’s nothing there.”

He claimed Pelosi’s latest attempt to tarnish Trump was her claim of a “cover-up.”

“A cover-up of something that he didn’t do,” he added. “What in the hell is Trump supposed to have covered up?”

During her weekly press briefing Thursday, Pelosi claimed Trump “pounded the table [and] walked out the door” during their curtailed Wednesday White House meeting.

“Another temper tantrum, again,” she said. “I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, the administration, and his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Limbaugh said Democrats have, “launched everything they know to launch” at the president but have not been successful.

