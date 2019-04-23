Rush Limbaugh to Republicans: This is Trump's party, 'get on board'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh didn’t mince words while addressing multiple issues Tuesday on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” but his strongest hits were aimed at Republicans who had yet to fully jump on the President Trump bandwagon.

“Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, we are not in politics. We are media titans, but we are not in politics. It is the party of Donald Trump right now, and the Republicans that don’t realize that had better get on board,” Limbaugh said, reacting to a New York Times op-ed by Joe Lockhart, a press secretary to then-President Bill Clinton.

ERIC SWALWELL: NO APOLOGY NECESSARY FOR SURVEILLING TRUMP CAMPAIGN

“Republicans today are the party of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson — a coalition that, in the face of every demographic trend in America, will mean the long-term realignment of the federal government behind the Democrats,” Lockhart wrote Monday.

Limbaugh said Lockhart’s words were an example of frustration within the Democrats.

“They haven’t been able to ‘defeat me’ in 30 years. They can’t defeat Trump. They haven’t been able to stop him, and I think they are frustrated. They have thrown every weapon they have in their arsenal at Donald Trump, and nothing’s worked. Things they’ve used over the years that have been readily available to get rid and take out any Republican they want, they have bounced off of Trump,” Limbaugh told Martha MacCallum.

Limbaugh criticized the Republican party for not fully standing behind Trump and celebrating his “victory” when the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released. He also noted that Trump wasn’t just taking on the Democratis but was battling the Washington establishment — including Republicans.

“Where’s the Republican party with the celebratory emails to their voters? Even fund-raising, or just celebrating the victory, where are they? You don’t hear them. The reason is, Martha, because this is a battle not between two parties, this is a battle between the Washington establishment and the deep state, I call them the administrative state, and outsiders and Americans who feel disenfranchised or unattached,” Limbaugh said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh also went after Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for saying he was “sickened” by the president’s actions as documented in the Mueller report.

“There is no reason not to get behind him unless you don’t like his voters, and that is where I think the key to understanding this is,” Limbaugh said.

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.