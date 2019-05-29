Rush Limbaugh: Robert Mueller begged Congress to impeach despite not having any evidence

Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s comments Wednesday “made it clear” that he wants President Trump removed from office, this according to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“Robert Mueller made it clear as a bell today that he wants to nail Donald Trump and he wants Donald Trump out of office, he just doesn’t have the evidence. And so he’s asked Congress to take over the job,” Limbaugh said Wednesday on his radio show.

“He kept talking about how guidelines, regulations in the DOJ prevent the indicting of a sitting president. They can’t do it. So, what was the purpose of this? Why do this investigation at all if from the very beginning you could not nail the president?”

DEMS RAMP UP CALLS FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT AFTER MUELLER SPEAKS OUT ON RUSSIA PROBE

Mueller, in his only public remarks on the Russia investigation since being appointed special counsel, said Wednesday his team did not have the “option” to charge the president.

Mueller also detailed the findings of the Russia investigation, underscoring that there “was not sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” with regard to whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election and he addressed his inquiry into whether the president obstructed justice.

“If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that,” Mueller said. “We did not determine whether the president did commit a crime.”

Limbaugh emphatically claimed that the point of the Russia investigation and today’s statement from Mueller was to hurt Trump’s reputation with the hope of “reversing” the 2016 election.

“This investigation was not an investigation. It was an attempt to reverse the election results of 2016. It was an attempt to imply the guilt of the president and that attempt to imply the guilt of the president continued today with this shameful performance of this guy and his eight-minute statement,” Limbaugh said.

SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT MUELLER BREAKS SILENCE ON RUSSIA PROVE, SAYS CHARGING TRUMP WITH A CRIME WAS ‘NOT AN OPTION’

The radio host also accused Mueller of implying to congress they should impeach the president even though Mueller could not find any evidence and said it was all part of an “attempted coup” to take down the president.

“He begged ’em to impeach. He gave them the green light. He said that’s what you people have to do. I can’t do it because I don’t have any evidence,” Limbaugh said.

“This was a phase today in the still-happening attempted coup to get rid of the president of the United States.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.