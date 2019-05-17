Rush Limbaugh: Mueller not testifying because he has nothing to tell Congress

Special Counsel Robert Mueller isn’t appearing before Congress because he has “nothing to tell” and he doesn’t want Democrats to be “mad at him,” according to radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“The bottom line here is that Mueller doesn’t want to, and the media is beside itself because they think they’re on Mueller’s team — and Congress, they think they’re on Mueller’s team. They’re asking for the coach to come up and give them the pep talk,” Limbaugh said on his radio show Friday.

“They want Mueller to come and finally tell ’em that there was collusion and that he knew it, that Barr will not let him say so, and Trump won’t let him say so! They want that, and Mueller doesn’t want to go talk to the team.”

Democrats have called for Mueller to come to Capitol Hill to testify on his findings and the process of the Russia investigation.

Limbaugh charged that if Mueller had something that Democrats wanted to hear he’d be there by now.

“If Mueller doesn’t want to talk, do you know what it means? It means he’s got nothing to tell ’em that he knows they’re gonna want to hear. If Mueller had things to tell them that they wanted to hear, he would have been there by now,” Limbaugh said.

The radio host said Democrats and critics will “disappointed and mad” if Mueller testifies as he most likely doesn’t have information they would like to hear.

“All Mueller knows is that if he goes up there and talks to ’em, they’re gonna be disappointed and mad at him. He doesn’t want them mad at him, and the press and all these Democrats are Capitol Hill, they think that Mueller should know that they’re on his team. See, they’re convinced that Mueller has got more information than Barr has released, that Mueller has more information than what’s in the report,” Limbaugh said.