Rush Limbaugh: Media starting to turn on Biden, 'it's over' for him in 2020

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh says “it’s over” for Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden after ABC’s “Good Morning America” featured a report on Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“That’s it, folks. If ABC News is going [Hunter Biden]… it’s over. Somebody in the Democrat-media complex has decided it’s time to take [Biden] out,” Limbaugh said on his radio show Thursday.

Biden faced scrutiny in April for his comments regarding Ukraine, including bragging that he pressured the country to fire its top prosecutor, who happened to be leading a corruption investigation of a natural gas company that employed his son Hunter Biden.

JOE BIDEN SAYS CORY BOOKER ‘SHOULD APOLOGIZE’ FOR SLAM OVER WORKING WITH SEGREGATIONIST SENATORS

The reemergence of Biden’s questionable role regarding Ukraine and his son comes the day after he was criticized by his Democratic primary rivals for invoking his ability decades ago to work with two segregationist southern senators to “get things done.”

Limbaugh doesn’t see that as a coincidence.

“Somebody’s decided it’s time to take [Biden] out. I’m not makin’ this up. They could have done this story any time,” Limbaugh said. “But the one thing, the one thing the Democrat Party cannot ever permit is to have anybody in it appear to be even understanding or respectful or friendly with people who they claim are racist, sexist, bigots, homophobes, and what have you.”

Limbaugh added, “This is how the Drive-By Media gets you when they decide they’re gonna get you. This doesn’t happen to Democrats, folks.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The radio host believes the media is determined to determine who the Democratic nominee will be.

“The Drive-By Media is going to determine who the Democrat Party nominee is. They are going to vet, they’re gonna do it themselves, they’re gonna decide who is worthy and can beat Trump and who isn’t worthy and who can’t beat Trump. This is a sheer, sure sign of it,” Limbaugh said.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.