Rush Limbaugh: Media doesn't really want Biden to be the Democratic nominee

Has the media given up on former Vice President Joe Biden?

According to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, that may be the case as the Democratic presidential frontrunner failed to deliver and “eviscerate” President Trump.

“Biden did not eviscerate Trump. In other words, CNN raised expectations so high that [Biden] had no way of meeting them. And so they pretty much had to ignore it,” Limbaugh said Wednesday on his radio show.

CNN’s “New Day” previewed Biden’s speech Tuesday, displaying a chyron that predicted he would “eviscerate” President Trump.

Trump and Biden sparred Tuesday with the president calling Biden a “dummy” and “mentally weak.” Meanwhile, Biden called Trump an “existential threat to America.”

Limbaugh made the case that media is not willing to fully support Biden as he believes they previously did with Hillary Clinton because they don’t really want him to be the nominee.

“It tells you the media doesn’t even really want [Biden]. They’re offering no assistance to Joe Biden today. If Hillary Clinton had done what Biden did yesterday back in 2016, there would be nothing but glowing support for Hillary Clinton today,” Limbaugh said.

As a result, the conservative radio host said he does not think the former vice president will emerge victorious from the crowded Democratic field.

“I’m just giving you a heads-up here that [Biden] isn’t gonna last. And this thing yesterday is what tells me this. And it wasn’t just CNN,” Limbaugh said.

The radio host also believes Biden’s lack of “passion” is his detriment.

“Yesterday, he didn’t get there. He didn’t meet the expectations. He didn’t ‘eviscerate’ Trump. He didn’t even raise his voice. He didn’t get all that passionate about it. This is not what people want. If you’re gonna ‘eviscerate’ Trump, you better do it,” Limbaugh said.