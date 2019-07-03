Rush Limbaugh: Left 'scared out of their wits' about Trump July 4 parade, Kaepernick 'fooled everybody'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that liberals are terrified by President Trump‘s planned parade to celebrate Independence Day.

“The flag makes people tend to think more like a Republican. It tends to make people support Republicans. It tends to inspire patriotic thoughts,” said Limbaugh, citing a Harvard study.

“The left remembers this, and they are terrified of tomorrow [Thursday], especially the people actually in Washington,” Limbaugh continued. “I think that, truth be told, they are scared out of their wits that Trump is going to have maybe one of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations Washington has ever seen. It is going to be loud. It’s gonna be proud. It’s going to be an in-your-face celebration of freedom in America.”

The radio show host argued that liberals are threatened by freedom.

“What will be on display at Trump’s joyous Independence Day bash … will be a celebration of freedom, which is the real threat they face,” Limbaugh said.

Limbaugh also blasted former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and accused him of “fooling” everyone with his anthem protests and being anti-American from the beginning

“Nike takes down the shoes because Colin Kaepernick fooled everybody into thinking what he was really concerned about was the killing by cops of African-Americans,” Limbaugh said.

“But it turned out Colin Kaepernick, all along, was anti-America, and the cop-killing position was just a cover. He was really kneeling ’cause he didn’t like the anthem. He was really kneeling because the flag during ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ offended him.”

Nike decided to stop the release of the America-themed sneaker, which featured a Betsy Ross flag, “based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend” people.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kaepernick played a role in the decision, saying he felt the use of the Betsy Ross flag was offensive because it connoted slavery.

