Rush Limbaugh: Biden's best friend bracelet picture 'pathetic'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh weighed in Monday on Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden‘s viral bracelet tweet calling it ‘pathetic’ and lambasting the former vice president’s slipping campaign.

“It’s not even desperation. It’s pathetic… he desperately wants Obama’s endorsement, and Obama laughed. So Biden’s trying to make it look like Obama’s his friend, he’s my friend, I like Joe, Joe likes me, I like Barack, and Barack likes me,” Limbaugh told a caller on his radio show.

JOE BIDEN’S BRACELET TWEET TO HONOR OBAMA ON ‘BEST FRIENDS’ DAY GOES VIRAL

“You know, these friendship bracelets, these things are made by 7- and 8-year-old girls. That’s who makes them and wears them.”

Biden tweeted on “Best Friends Day” Saturday and posted an interlocking friendship bracelet with the former President Barack Obama’s first name and his first name.

The caption read: “Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama.”

Critics blasted Biden, with David Axelrod, Obama’s former senior adviser, even getting in on the act by tweeting: “This is a joke, right?”

Obama has not yet endorsed Biden.

In April a reporter asked Biden why he hadn’t been endorsed yet by the former president, Biden claimed he asked him not to.

“I asked President Obama not to endorse me. He doesn’t want to — whoever wins this nomination should win it on their own merits. Welcome to Delaware,” Biden said.

Limbaugh, who earlier this year said Biden had the best chance of beating President Trump, mocked his campaign so far.

“I have to acknowledge, Biden’s had one gaffe after another, and so it would make sense that he might be losing some luster. What’s mysterious to me is that he ever had any to begin with,” Limbaugh said.