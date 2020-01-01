Rudy Giuliani says he is willing to testify at Trump impeachment trial

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, said Tuesday he would be willing to testify at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, telling reporters that he would “love to try the case” and that he has learned of “vast” corruption involving Democrats and Ukraine.

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations or I do what I do best. I try the case,” he told reporters in Mar-a-Lago. “I’d love to try the case.”

The House impeached Trump last month on two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – related to Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats have alleged that the call, in which Trump urged Zelensky to investigate alleged Ukraine interference in the 2016 election and the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, was part of a quid pro quo in exchange for withheld military aid and a White House meeting. They allege that Trump was seeking investigations into his political opponents.

Trump has denied those claims of a quid pro quo, while he has sought to turn the spotlight onto Biden’s involvement in the country — specifically his role in the firing of a top Ukrainian prosecutor who had previously investigated a Ukrainian energy company where Hunter sat on the board.

The House is expected to eventually transmit its articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate for a trial. The White House is hoping that it will allow them to go on the attack, although Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has suggested he would seek a short trial.

Giuliani has played a central role in promoting theories in relation to Democrats and Ukraine, and told reporters Tuesday that he had learned of “vast” corruption in Ukraine involving Democrats.

“What I learned is that the corruption in Ukraine is vast. It’s extensive. It highly involves the Democratic Party, not just in 2016, but for many years,” he said, describing what he called “American Ukrainian corruption.”

He said he is still meeting with witnesses, has just returned from Ukraine, and is looking for the “right forum” to air what he has gathered.

“It will turn out to be a series of criminal acts that will involve the highest levels of the Obama administration,” he said. “And it’s the reason why the Democratic Party is in panic.”