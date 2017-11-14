Roy Moore urges US to ‘come back to God,’ downplays sex assault allegations

Roy Moore, the Republican candidate in December’s U.S. Senate election in Alabama, addressed a church audience Tuesday night, and spoke of the need to make religion important again in the U.S.

He also briefly mentioned the ongoing controversy of the accusations of five women claiming he sexually assaulted them.

“Obviously, I’ve made a few people mad,” Moore told members of the Walker Springs Road Baptist Church in Jackson.

Moore also referred to members of Congress, on both sides of the aisle, who have called on him to withdraw from the Dec. 12 Senate election — against Democrat Doug Jones — because of the allegations.

“They’ve done everything they could,” Moore said of his critics, “and now they’re together to try to keep me from going to Washington.”

He said the controversy had “a lot to do with what we’re talking about tonight,” meaning the significance of God in the U.S.

ROY MOORE, BATTLING SEX ASSAULT ACCUSATIONS, SAYS HE DOESN’T KNOW LATEST ACCUSER

Moore highlighted what he claimed was the need for God’s presence in the country. He also said religion had slowly disappeared from schools and other aspects of daily life, suggesting that his fight for the preservation of God is what brought him to his current situation.

“Why do you think they’re giving me this trouble?” he said. “Why do you think I’m being harassed by media and by people pushing forth allegations?”

“After 40-something years of fighting this battle, I’m now facing allegations. And that’s all the press wants to talk about,” Moore said. “But I want to talk about the issues. I want to talk about where this country is going and if we don’t come back to God, we’re not going anywhere.”

RNC PULLS FINANCIAL, GROUND GAME SUPPORT FOR TOY MOORE IN ALABAMA SENATE RACE

Moore also added that his mission, should it be “God’s will,” is to bring “the truth about God to our capital,” and that “without God, we will remain a divided society.”

Moore has come under fire recently after five women accused him of sexual assault, including one woman who said she was 14 at the time.

The candidate has vehemently denied all of the allegations, calling them a “witch hunt against a man who has had an impeccable career for over 30 years and has always been known as a man of high character.”