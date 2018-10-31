Roughly 900 pounds of ‘invasive’ crabs found in Cincinnati by Customs and Border Protection

More than a dozen shipments containing roughly 900 pounds of an “invasive” type of crab were uncovered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, the agency announced Wednesday.

Agriculture specialists with the CBP found the Chinese mitten crabs on Oct. 16 after spotting “x-ray anomalies” while inspecting Chinese cargo at an express consignment facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, the CBP said in a news release.

ROASTED PIG IN LUGGAGE FOUND AT CBP BEAGLE AT ATLANTA AIRPORT

The “anomalies” were observed in 16 containers, which had been characterized as clothing items, the agency said.

“Once the specialists opened the boxes they found thousands of live crustaceans, all destined for residences in New York,” the news release said.

The agency shared a photo of one of the creatures, saying that the “seizure of mitten crabs is the third interception of mitten crabs by CBP’s Chicago Field Office in the past month.”

ADVANCED MEXICO-US DRUG TUNNEL HAD SOLAR PANELS, VENTILATION, RAIL SYSTEM

In accordance with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service protocol, none of the shipments were allowed into the country, the news release said.

“Our agriculture specialists and officers work closely with other federal agencies to protect our natural resources,” CBP Supervisory Agriculture Specialist Barbara Hassan said. “In this case, cooperative efforts with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) prevented the introduction of a highly invasive and destructive species into our ecosystem.”