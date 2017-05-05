Rough, scenic route near Sun Valley closed indefinitely

A rough Idaho route that connects the resort towns of Sun Valley and Ketchum with Idaho backcountry is closed indefinitely due multiple rock slides and a large one that might have destroyed part of the road.

Blaine County Road and Bridge Department Director Steve Thompson tells the Idaho Mountain Express in a story on Friday that there are also seven snow avalanches blocking the Trail Creek Road.

The scenic though rough route cut into a mountainside leads to the Copper Basin and is a shortcut for adventurous travelers and is where guides from Silver Creek Outfitters in Ketchum take anglers.

Blaine County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg says the county will explore ways to pay for fixing the road.

