Roofer sliced co-worker's throat with circular saw, claims he was teased: reports

A roofer accused of fatally cutting a co-worker’s throat with a circular saw claimed he was being teased and drugged to work more, reports said.

Miguel Navarro, 24, faced charges of first-degree intentional homicide and mayhem in the death of 37-year-old Israel Valles-Flores on Monday, the Pierce County Herald reported.

Navarro allegedly cut Valles-Flores with the saw while on the roof of a home near River Falls, Wis., the newsppaper reported.

Valles-Flores fell onto the garage roof, and a witness said Navarro continued cutting Valles-Flores with the circular saw after he fell.

The alleged victim died on the garage roof from 10 sharp force injuries across his face, neck, back, and extremities, the Herald reported. His jugular vein and carotid artery were both sliced.

“I just feel sad,” Maria Valle, a sister of Valle-Flores, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “(Navarro’s) reaction comes from where? It comes from evil.”

Navarro, who along with Valles-Flores were from St. Louis, told police he was angry about being teased for “not feeling right” after having sex, wasn’t getting paid, and believed he was being drugged to work more. Police said there was no apparent argument leading up to the attack.

Valles-Flores had handed the circular saw to Navarro, who then immediately used it to cut into the victim’s throat, according to a witness.

“No hay palabras,” or, “There are no words,” Valles-Flores’ wife, Viviana Serrano, told the paper.

Navarro, who had lived with the Valles-Flores family in St. Louis, could face up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine if convicted, the Post-Dispatch reported.

He was being held in Pierce County Jail on $50,000 bond.