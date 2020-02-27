Ronna McDaniel warns Democrats would face ‘civil war’ if Sanders sabotaged

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned at the Conservative Political Action conference Thursday that Democrats will face a “civil war” should the party try to sabotage front-runner Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

McDaniel was asked during a CPAC panel Thursday what would happen if the Democratic Party attempted to take the Democratic nomination away from Sanders, I-Vt.

“I don’t know how they can do it without creating a civil war in their party,” she said, adding, “But boy, isn’t it fun to watch?”

McDaniel’s comments come as Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, is leading the Democratic presidential primary field, sounding alarms inside the party with rival candidates and party elders.

Critics have claimed that a Sanders nomination would pave the way for President Trump’s reelection and potentially hurt Democrats’ chances of maintaining the majority in the House or taking the majority in the Senate.

Thus far, Sanders essentially tied for the win in the Iowa caucuses, claimed victory in New Hampshire and notched a massive win in the Nevada caucuses last weekend, driving home the reality that his rivals will have diminishing chances to halt that momentum.

Saturday is the South Carolina primary, the final contest in the early nominating calendar, ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3, where he could build a daunting delegate lead.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics average for South Carolina, though, former Vice President Joe Biden is in the lead with 32. 8 percent of the vote, and Sanders is trailing in double-digits with just 21 percent.