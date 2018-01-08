Romney treated over summer for prostate cancer, prognosis good

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated over the summer after a prostate cancer diagnosis, Fox News has confirmed.

A source said Romney was surgically treated by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital. The treatment was successful and Romney’s prognosis is good, the person said.

The disclosure comes as Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, is believed to be preparing to launch a campaign for the Senate in Utah. Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch recently announced he won’t seek re-election.

