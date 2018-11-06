Romney sails through Utah Senate race to replace Orrin Hatch

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney has gone on to win the race to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch in Utah, defeating Democratic opponent Jenny Wilson by a large margin.

Romney’s win comes as no surprise; recent polls had the prominent political figure leading for most of the campaign.

In the days leading up to the election, the former 2012 presidential nominee seemed to be more interested in stumping for other Republicans facing tight races as he seemed comfortable with his standings.

Just last week, Romney went door-to-door with Davis County Commission candidate Lorene Kamalu and Utah House candidate Melissa Ballard urging voters to get out ahead of Election Day.

“I’ve been actually doing this over the past several weeks, and the idea is to get more Republicans to vote,” Romney told Fox News.

He also stumped for Republicans in other states in recent weeks, including Nevada, Florida and Arizona.

Wilson had criticized Romney’s out-of-state appearances as evidence that he was more focused on national politics, but he told Fox News that his former White House ambitious actually supported the notion that he was now solely focused on Utah.

“I think I’m the one guy that’ll be in the United States Senate – if I get there – that’s actually run for president and not planning on doing it again,” Romney said. “And as a result of that, I think I have the freedom to really focus on issues that people in our state care about.”

Wilson is a member of the Salt Lake County Council and has a political pedigree as the daughter of a former mayor there.

Romney’s win signals an easy win for the conservative state, as it hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1977.

After losing the 2012 presidential election to Barack Obama, Romney moved to Utah full time.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy and The Associated Press contributed to this story.