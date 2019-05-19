Romney: Mueller report did not show obstruction, 'I don't think impeachment is the right way to go'

Soon after Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., went against the GOP consensus by claiming President Trump committed “impeachable conduct” in the form of obstruction of justice, another known Trump critic took the opposite position.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, acknowledged that while he has called out Trump when he’s deemed it appropriate, he does not believe the Mueller report provided evidence that supports impeaching the president.

“I just don’t think that there is the full element that you’d need to prove an obstruction of justice case,” Romney told host Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, while acknowledging, “Everyone reaches their own conclusion.”

Still, Romney said he “was troubled by it,” but did not feel the allegations laid out in the report were enough to rise to the standard of an obstruction charge.

Romney specifically pointed to the element of intent, which is required as part of an obstruction charge. He said that the lack of any underlying crime — such as any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia — makes it difficult to show that Trump’s actions were based on a corrupt intent to cover something up.

“You just don’t have the elements,” Romney said.

Amash put forth the opposite theory in a Saturday Twitter thread, saying that he read the report, and that “President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct.” Romney said that while he has “respect” for Amash, he disagrees with his conclusion.