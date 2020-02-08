Romney applauded by Dems during New Hampshire debate

After Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., was mentioned at the Democratic debate in New Hampshire on Friday night, the crowd responded with cheers and applause, following his vote to convict President Trump on the charge of abuse of power during his impeachment trial.

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., mentioned impeachment and praised Romney, along with Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., for having the courage to vote against the president.

“We had a moment the last few weeks … and that moment was these impeachment hearings,” she began.

“There was a lot of courage that you saw, from only a few people. There was courage from Doug Jones, our friend of Alabama who took that tough vote. There was courage from Mitt Romney who took a very, very difficult vote,” Klobuchar added to thunderous applause.

ROMNEY FACES PARTY SCORN, ISOLATION AFTER IMPEACHMENT VOTE: ‘HE IS OSTRACIZED

Romney was the only senator to cross party lines and vote with Senate Democrats against Trump — a move that has resulted in backlash against the Utah Republican.

He was barred from attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and said during a Fox News interview that he expects “enormous” consequences for his decision to go against the White House.

“In a political sense, he is ostracized. He is excommunicated. He has lost all credibility. He should hire lots of security guards — I don’t wish him any physical harm, but people are furious!” said Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union.

Romney claimed it was a difficult decision that required extensive thought and prayer, but said it was something he felt he had to do.

“Yeah, it’s going to get very lonely,” Romney told Fox News’ Chris Wallace. “And again, the consequences are significant. … They’re enough that it made this a very difficult process for me. There has not been a morning since this process began that I’ve slept beyond 4 a.m.”