Romney announces he will vote to convict President Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, says he will vote to convict President Trump in the Senate’s impeachment trial on abuse of power, the first GOP defection ahead of Trump’s expected acquittal.

Citing his deep faith and oath to God, Romney said he asked whether Trump’s actions to pressure Ukraine amounted to a high crime and misdemeanor.

“Yes, they did,” Romney said in a speech on the Senate floor.

“What he did was not perfect. No, it was a flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security and our fundamental values, Romney said. “Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one’s oath of office that I can imagine.”

Romney will vote ‘yes’ the first article of impeachment on abuse of power, but ‘no’ on the second article of obstruction of Congress, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.