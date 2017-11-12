Romania: Protests held in 10 cities over worker tax burden

Thousands of Romanians have participated in anti-government protests in 10 cities to oppose new tax changes that critics say would lead to wage cuts.

The revised tax rules make workers responsible for paying the share of social welfare taxes currently paid by employers. The taxes have until now been jointly paid by workers and their employers.

Protesters in the capital, Bucharest and nine other cities waved Romanian flags at the simultaneous demonstrations on Sunday and yelled: “Resign!”

Romania’s left-government adopted the changes last week. The value of the national currency has since fallen to its lowest level since 2012.

Trade union and investor associations oppose the changes, which will amount to a wage cut for many Romanians.

Finance Minister Ionut Misa insists that both companies and employees will benefit.