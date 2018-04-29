Rohingya refugees welcome UN team in Bangladesh

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims have gathered at a camp in Bangladesh to welcome a U.N. Security Council team that’s getting a firsthand look at the plight of refugees who have fled military-led violence in Myanmar.

The refugees are carrying placards, some of which read “We want justice.”

Some 700,000 refugees are seeking U.N. protection to return home.

The U.N. team will meet some of the refugees, including victims of rape and torture. The delegation will also visit Myanmar after concluding its three-day visit on Monday.

Representatives from the five permanent Security Council members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and 10 non-permanent member states have joined the delegation in the coastal town of Cox’s Bazar, where the camps are located.