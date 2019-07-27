Roger Stone's trial may feature clip from 'The Godfather: Part II': report

Prosecutors are reportedly requesting to show a four-minute clip from the 1974 film “The Godfather: Part II” during former Trump adviser Roger Stone’s trial on obstruction and perjury charges, according to new court filings.

“Start practicing your Pantagele [sic],” Stone texted radio host Randy Credico, regarding his potential Capitol Hill testimony about his alleged communications with Stone and WikiLeaks, according to Politico.

JUDGE BARS ROGER STONE FROM SOCIAL MEDIA, SAYS EX-TRUMP ADVISER VIOLATED GAG ORDER

In the movie, character Frank Pentangeli (played by Michael V. Gazzo) lies to Congress, claiming he doesn’t know anything about the Corleone crime family when Michael Corleone shows up in the courtroom.

“The relevant scene is important context for understanding Stone’s references — including what Stone intended to communicate to the witness and how Stone would have understood the witness’s likely understanding of those messages,” prosecutors reportedly wrote.

In an April 2018 text, Stone threatened to take Credico’s pet dog away from him, the indictment says, according to Politico.

Stone in January told CNN his texts to Credico were “light-hearted.”

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is set to start in Washington, D.C., in November.