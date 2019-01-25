Roger Stone slams Mueller indictment, says he's prepared for the fight of his life

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said in a Fox News interview Friday that the indictment brought against him as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation is “thin” and was really “about silencing” him. But, Stone said, he was prepared for the fight of his life.

Stone’s remarks on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” came after he was taken into custody earlier Friday and indicted on charges of obstruction, making false statements and witness tampering.

He reiterated his earlier comments, vowing to fight back against the allegations and insisted he would not turn his back on President Trump.

Stone, who at a news conference Friday slammed the charges as being “politically motivated,” told Carlson that he believed the indictment was “about silencing” him and claimed that there was “a war on alternative media.”

“It’s about silencing me,” Stone said. “Theres a war on alternative media. There’s a war where they’re trying to criminalize political expression. There’s a war where they’re trying to criminalize free speech.”

Stone, who was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning, said he would’ve turned himself in had authorities gotten in touch with his attorney.

Video aired by CNN of the arrest showed numerous FBI agents with guns banging on Stone’s door and demanding that he come outside.

The indictment unsealed Friday does not charge Stone with conspiring with WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy website that published emails of Democrats during the 2016 campaign, or with the Russian officers Mueller says hacked them. Instead, it accuses him of lying about his interactions related to WikiLeaks’ release during probes by Congress and Mueller’s team.

The indictment states that during the summer of 2016, Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials about WikiLeaks and information it might have had that would be damaging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

It also said Stone was contacted by senior Trump campaign officials to inquire about future releases, and that Stone continued to communicate with members of the Trump campaign about WikiLeaks.

The 24-page indictment alleged that Stone worked to obstruct the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election by making false statements to the committee, denying he had records sought by the committee and persuading a witness to provide false testimony.

