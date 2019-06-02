Roger Stone post calls for former CIA Director John Brennan to be 'hung for treason': report

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone reportedly called for former CIA Director John Brennan to be “hung for treason” in a now-deleted social media message posted Saturday night.

Stone, a veteran Republican political consultant, called out Brennan in a series of Instagram videos and posts, Newsweek reported.

One post featured an image of Brennan with the caption: “This psycho must be charged, tried, convicted…and hung for treason,” according to a screenshot published by the outlet.

It was reportedly deleted an hour later. Robert Buschel, Stone’s attorney, did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News for comment.

Brennan, who served as former President Barack Obama’s CIA director, has been accused by Republicans–along with former FBI Director James Comey—of relying too heavily on the much reported dossier, compiled by British intelligence official Christopher Steele, to launch the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign and its suspected ties to Russia.

Brennan has denied that the dossier played a role in the intelligence community’s surveillance program.

Stone, who briefly worked for Trump’s presidential campaign, has been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller with witness tampering, obstruction and making false statements. He entered a plea of not guilty.