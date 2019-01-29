Roger Stone: More FBI agents swarmed my home than security guards at Benghazi

Roger Stone, the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, on Tuesday called out the “over-the-top” raid at his Ft. Lauderdale home last week, saying the FBI sent more men then were used to “protect our compound in Benghazi.”

Stone, who earlier pleaded not guilty to felony charges in the Russia investigation, was referencing the 2012 attack on Benghazi that resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three others.

Stone remained defiant Tuesday night and recalled wearing a T-shirt that read, “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong,” while he was arrested on Friday. He is accused of lying to lawmakers, engaging in witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation.

He appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” and challenged the claim that he inquired about contacting WikiLeaks in October 2016 to release the John Podesta emails to coincide with the release of the Billy Bush tape.

James Corsi, the conservative author, was referred to in the indictment as Person 1 and Stone allegedly sought to use him as a link to Wikileaks, according to Reuters.

Corsi has said he has nothing to do with WikiLeaks or its founder Juilian Assange.

The indictment does not accuse Stone of coordinating with Russia or with WikiLeaks on the release of hacked Democratic emails. But it does allege that he misled lawmakers about his pursuit of those communications and interest in them.

Corsi, the conservative author who said he’d be happy to testify at Stone’s trial, said in a recent interview that Stone better be prepared for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team that spent “endless resources” in the Russia collusion investigation.

“Roger should go in there with the full understanding that he will not be able to dodge the evidence that I’m sure Mueller has,” Corsi said in an interview.

Stone said Corsi has been wrong before and claims to have text messages and emails that prove his case.