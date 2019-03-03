Roger Stone may have violated gag order after ‘framed’ Instagram post

Roger Stone, the Republican operative and former member of President Trump’s inner circle, may have violated his recent court-imposed gag order on Sunday after posting a photo on Instagram that asked, “Who framed Roger Stone.”

Last month, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued a limited gag order after a string of media appearances since his indictment. Stone has been an outspoken critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia collusion investigation. He was also forced to apologize to Jackson for an earlier post on Instagram that showed her picture and what some said looked like a crosshair in the background.

The post on Sunday, which was first reported by CNBC, was included in a number of images and had the question above a black-and-white image of Stone dressed in a suit and dark-rimmed glasses. The post had the link to his legal defense fund.

A lawyer for Stone did not immediately respond to CNBC or Fox News for comment. The report said that Stone removed the photo shortly after his lawyer received an inquiry from the media.