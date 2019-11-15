Roger Stone found guilty on all counts in trial stemming from Mueller probe

Roger Stone was found guilty on all counts by a jury in Washington, D.C. federal court, after deliberations had been going on since Thursday morning.

The former Trump associate and longtime political operative faced charges that stemmed from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

ROGER STONE DOES NOT TESTIFY AS CLOSING ARGUMENTS SET IN FEDERAL COURT

Stone was accused of providing false statements to the House Intelligence Committee about communications having to do with WikiLeaks, obstructing a congressional investigation of Russian election interference by falsely denying that he had evidence to turn over, and witness tampering.

The prosecution argued that Stone intentionally lied about his use of intermediaries to get information about WikiLeaks’ possession and release of hacked Democratic emails. They said he hid the truth to protect Trump’s campaign.

Stone’s defense maintained that this made no sense because Trump’s campaign did nothing wrong so there was nothing to protect, and Trump was already president at the time. The defense also insisted that Stone did not falsely deny having records related to the House investigation, because the investigation was about Russia, not WikiLeaks.

Another defense Stone’s team put forward was that there was no way he could have lied about intermediaries between himself and WikiLeaks because there were no intermediaries. Radio host Randy Credico and author Jerome Corsi, who had allegedly been Stone’s go-betweens, never actually communicated with WikiLeaks, the defense said, even if Stone thought they had.

During the trial, several witnesses highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails the U.S. says were hacked by Russia and then provided to WikiLeaks. Stone was regarded as an “access point” to WikiLeaks due to his frequent boasts of having insider access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

The defense claimed that these were simply boasts, not based on actual inside connections with WikiLeaks.

The witness tampering allegations were based on communications between Stone and Credico, where Stone allegedly told him to “do a Frank Pentangeli,” a reference to “The Godfather Part II,” where a mob adviser testifying before Congress was expected to reveal crimes committed by the Corleone family, only to then claim ignorance once he was under oath.

Stone’s defense dismissed the “Godfather” talk as an ongoing topic of conversation between friends. They also portrayed Credico as the one who “played” Stone by lying about his ties to WikiLeaks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.