Rockets fired from Taliban land near Kabul presidency, US Embassy; No injuries reported

The Taliban fired several rockets toward the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan as President Ashraf Ghani was delivering a televised speech on Tuesday, with one rocket landing near the U.S. Embassy, according to Afghan forces.

No injuries were immediately reported, but security forces are currently engaged in a gun battle with militants in the south west of the city.

The attack comes just a day after the terrorist group abducted more than 100 people after ambushing a convoy of buses. Nearly 150 people have since been rescued; however, 21 remain captive, according to Afghan officials.

The sounds of explosions on Tuesday from the rockets prompted Ghani to interrupt his live holiday message for the Muslim celebrations of Eid al-Adha to say, “if they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong.”

The first rocket landed near the presidency, while the second and third fell near a NATO compound and the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, according to police. No one was hurt.

Ghani had asked for a conditional cease-fire with Taliban insurgents on Sunday for the duration of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Afghan forces located the house where they believe the rockets were fired, before an aircraft destroyed the located.

The Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan government have been at odds for nearly 17 years, with tensions escalating over recent years as the terrorist group has conducted attacks on an almost daily basis.

