Roberts Teen Killed in One-Car Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One Roberts teen was killed and another seriously injured in a one-car rollover crash on U.S. Highway 26/93 near mile maker 196 in Blaine County at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said Roberto C. Gonzales-Reyes, 17, was ejected from a silver Isuzu Ascender when the car left the roadway and rolled multiple times.The man was found by the Carey Quick Response Unit and Wood River Fire and Rescue in sagebrush and rocks and declared dead at the scene.

A passenger, identified as 17-year-old Juan P. Garcia Flores remained in the car during the crash. He was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment. He was reported in stable condition.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling south. Speed may have been a factor in the crash and seat belts were not in use.