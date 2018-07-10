Robert Wilkie approved by Senate panel to lead troubled VA

A Senate panel has voted to approve President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead Veterans Affairs.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee agreed on voice vote Tuesday to back Robert Wilkie, currently a Pentagon undersecretary. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont voted “no.”

Wilkie has pledged to “shake up complacency” to improve long waits at VA. Under questioning by Democrats, Wilkie insists he will not privatize the government’s second-largest agency. During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised to steer more VA patients to the private sector.

Wilkie’s nomination now goes to the full Senate.

Trump selected Wilkie for the post in May after firing former VA Secretary David Shulkin. Trump’s first replacement choice, White House doctor Ronny Jackson, withdrew after allegations of workplace misconduct surfaced.