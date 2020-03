Robert Levinson, a retired FBI agent and private investigator who disappeared from an Iranian island in 2007, is believed to have died in Iranian custody, his family revealed in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said U.S. officials agreed with the family’s conclusion, adding: “We don’t know when or how he died, only that it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

