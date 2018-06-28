Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette editor and brother of author Carl Hiaasen, identified as newsroom shooting victim

Rob Hiaasen, a Capital Gazette editor and brother of the author Carl Hiaasen, was identified Thursday night as one of the five people who did in the newsroom shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, as friends and colleagues paid tribute to the journalist.

“I just want people to know what an in­cred­ibly gentle, generous and gifted guy my brother was,” Carl Hiaasen told The Washington Post.

“He was an unforgettably warm and uplifting presence as a father and brother,” the author said, adding that his brother “also had dedicated his whole life to journalism.”

Rob Hiaasen was 59.

Reporter Joyce Koh tweeted word of Hiaasen’s death, adding that he was a “veteran columnist, editor and @merrillcollege adjunct journalism teacher.”

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis paper, also confirmed his death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.