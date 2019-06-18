RNC's internal polling shows Trump winning key battleground states

President Trump is winning in key battleground states and “voters overall” support re-electing him, a Republican National Committee (RNC) memo obtained by Fox News claims.

The memo comes amid reports of the president struggling in polls putting him up against potential 2020 opponents, such as Democratic front runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

But according to the RNC, its own massive data operation told a different story. According to the numbers, Trump has a higher approval than disapproval rating in the battleground states of Ohio and Pennsylvania while a majority of Florida voters (53 percent) support re-electing him.

“One thing everyone should have learned from the 2016 election is that public polling is often wrong and especially bad at measuring support for President Trump,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News.

TRUMP LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN MACHINE WITH MASSIVE WAR CHEST, DESPITE POLLING LAG

“That is why the Republican National Committee built a world-class data program that gives us information we can rely on. The truth is that President Trump is in a remarkably strong position to win reelection. Our internal polling has him winning in key battleground states across the country and sporting incredibly strong approval numbers across the board.”

The memo notably didn’t mention Biden but claimed that other Democratic contenders received negative image ratings in many of the states the party modeled. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., — typically in third or fourth place in polling for the Democratic nomination — faced negative image ratings in each of the states the RNC polled.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., encountered negative ratings in many of the states that the party would need to win in order to beat Trump in 2020. In Iowa, for example, the progressive underdog faces a -12 image rating before he faces off against Biden in the first caucuses of the Democratic primary season.

Sanders, who ardently defended democratic socialism on Wednesday, could also face pushback over some of his emblematic policies. “Medicare for all” and the “Green New Deal” — which he and other leading Democrats have endorsed — are “wildly unpopular,” according to the RNC’s memo.

And while the memo didn’t name each of the proposals the RNC polled, it generically cites “Democratic policies” — which likely included Sanders’ and Warrens’ proposals to offer “free” college tuition.

“Every single state we tested widely rejects Medicare-for-All, including key states like Florida where it’s upside down by -15 points, or Ohio, where it’s upside down by -18 points,” the memo read.

ELIZABETH WARREN SURGES ON FLATTERING PROFILES, PUNDIT PRAISE

“The Bottom Line is we are confident that between a soaring economy and an unpopular Democratic field with even more unpopular policy proposals, the President is in a strong position to win re-election.”

The memo comes after the Trump campaign dismissed internal polling numbers obtained by ABC News as ‘ancient’ and ‘meaningless.’

The assessment came after ABC News on Friday published the details of the Trump campaign’s internal polling from March showing Biden ahead of Trump by as much as 16 points in Pennsylvania, 10 points in Wisconsin and seven points in Florida. It also showed Trump ahead by just two points in Texas.

HOW MUCH DO POLLS SHOWING DEMS TROUNCING TRUMP REALLY MEAN?

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, in a statement to Fox News, argued those numbers are out-of-date and “should not be given any weight when discussing the current state of the race.”

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the president, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Parscale said.

Parscale insisted the campaign has seen “huge swings in the president’s favor across the 17 states we have polled.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The campaign’s pollster, Tony Fabrizio, said in a statement that the data is “incomplete and misleading.”

“The old numbers from March being reported represent a worst-case scenario in the most unfavorable turnout model possible,” Fabrizio said. “In a more likely turnout model patterned after 2016, and when a Democrat is defined, the race is not only competitive, the president is leading.”