RNC urges Texas Bar to discipline Warren over 'false claims' on ancestry

The Republican National Committee is calling for disciplinary action against Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one day after a new report revealed the Democratic presidential candidate listed her race as “American Indian” more than three decades ago in a registration form filed with the Texas State Bar.

The RNC filed a grievance on Wednesday with the State Bar of Texas, accusing Warren of making “false claims.”

WARREN LISTED RACE AS AMERICAN INDIAN ON BAR CARD

“On April 18, 1986, Attorney Warren registered for the Texas Bar and made a misrepresentation that she was ‘American Indian’ on a section titled ‘Race,'” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a letter.

Citing rules of admission to the Texas Bar that applicants be of “Good Moral Character and Fitness,” McDaniel charged that Warren lacked “Good Moral Character” for failing to correct her registration card over the past 33 years and “should be disciplined for her three (3) decades of untruthfulness.”

The RNC’s move came one day after a Washington Post report that revealed the existence of a Texas bar registration card from 1986 in which Warren wrote “American Indian” when asked to identify her race. Fox News has verified the existence of the document, which is the first known instance of Warren claiming Native American ancestry on an official document.

WARREN STILL WORTH MILLIONS, FINANCIAL RECORDS SHOW

The report added fuel to the controversy over the native from Oklahoma’s belief in her family’s Native American heritage and whether she had ever claimed the ancestry on official documents. And it could offer more ammunition to President Donald Trump and other Republicans, who have frequently attacked the senator, charging that that longtime law professor used the ancestry to bolster her academic career — something she denies.

The controversy over her claims of Native American heritage have dogged Warren ever since they surfaced during her successful 2012 run for the U.S. Senate.