RNC rakes in a record $20.8M for June amid sky-high Q2 numbers

The Republican Party continued bringing in unprecedented fundraising totals with a new high for the month of June that added to its massive war chest before the 2020 elections, Fox News has learned.

Receipts for June totaled $20.8 million — the highest the Republican National Committee (RNC) has seen for that month outside an election year. That record-breaking figure followed blockbuster numbers from its second quarter of 2019 that more than doubled the amount the party raised in the first quarter ($45.8 million in Q1 vs. $108 million in Q2).

So far, the RNC has dramatically outpaced its Democratic counterpart in fundraising, something the party’s chairwoman consistently linked to the president’s appeal among voters.

“Our record-smashing fundraising haul is a testament to the ongoing enthusiasm for President Trump and the pro-growth agenda that is delivering for every American across this country,” chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to Fox News.

“As voters continue to show their support for President Trump and Republican candidates, we are investing in our permanent field program and enhancing our state-of-the-art data and voter technology so that we are in prime position for Republican victories in 2020.”

Since McDaniel started as chairwoman at the beginning of 2017, she’s raised more than $400 million. By comparison, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) took in $212 million during the same time period (Tom Perez was elected chairman at the end of February 2017).

McDaniel’s figures were also substantially higher than the $268.7 million that the RNC saw during a similar period (Jan. 2001 to June 2003) before former President George W. Bush’s re-election.

Heading into the 2020 election, the RNC already amassed $97.1 million for the cycle and had $43.5 million in total cash on hand in June. The party’s second quarter saw $123.7 million in combined cash on hand.

The party also reported $0 in debt, a far cry from the millions in debt that Democrats had accrued by the end of the 2016 election.

While it’s unclear how much the DNC raised in Q2, the party’s top presidential candidates reportedly raked in a combined $96 million during that time. Those included Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($24.9 million), former Vice President Joe Biden ($22 million), Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ($19.2 million), Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ($18 million), and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., ($11.8 million).

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, out-raised four of those candidates’ totals in the first 24 hours of announcing his re-election bid ($24.8 million). His campaign and the RNC also saw a second quarter fundraising total of $108 million — $54 million from the campaign and his committees and $51 million from the RNC. That total was roughly $10 million more than the combined total of the five leading Democratic candidates.