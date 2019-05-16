RNC draws $61.8 M for 2019-2020 cycle, posts record-breaking number for April

As the number of 2020 Democratic candidates continued to grow, the Republican National Committee (RNC) posted another record-breaking fundraising haul of $15.9 million in April.

That augmented the party’s $45.8 million record showing in the first quarter of 2019, bringing the total for the 2019-2020 election cycle to an accumulated $61.8 million.

The RNC said it raised $15.9 million for April, following a record showing of $45.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. And while the Democrats reportedly had $6.6 million in debt and other obligations in March, the RNC said it was debt-free.

The party attributed the strong numbers to its field program and support for the president. “Our record-breaking April fundraising haul is yet another example of the outstanding leadership of Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel along with the overwhelming grassroots support for President Trump, and the winning results of a Republican-led agenda,” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters said in a press release.

“Thanks to the President’s supporters, the RNC continues to grow its robust, permanent field program and top-notch data operation so that we can support Republicans up and down the ballot and re-elect President Trump in 2020.”

The announcement came as the 23rd Democratic candidate threw his hat in the ring to challenge Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Despite the large number of candidates, voters seemed to coalesce around former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who consistently out-polled other candidates.

Biden, the frontrunner, has taken a decidely anti-Trump tone — posting an announcement video that warned the “soul” of the nation was at stake. Democrats seemed to reward him for it as he received $6.3 million in donations within the first 24 hours of announcing.

Heading into the presidential election, the Trump campaign told Fox News it would focus on the Democratic field’s “socialist” inclinations. “We see them as a homogenous group of socialists,” the campaign’s national press secretary said.

Trump’s campaign already raised $30 million in the first quarter and received the emphatic support of the RNC, which passed a resolution offering the president its “undivided support” before 2020.