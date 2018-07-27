RNC could result in shortage of police as Charlotte officers contemplate early retirement ahead of convention

To avoid working the Republican National Convention when it comes to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2020, some police officers are reportedly considering retiring early.

Mark Michalec, president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said the convention can be a “strain” for officers. Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

“It’s a lot of long hours, no days off, for at least a few weeks,” Michalec told WBTV.

“It’s definitely a strain. We’re not recouping as fast as we need to. That’s a major concern with the officers around here.”

Recalling the gear officers had to wear during the 2012 DNC – and protests in the city – Michalec said some officers had concerns. During the last convention, he said officers had to wear the extra gear in the sweltering heat of the summer with “God knows what being thrown at them, being said to them, just being degraded.”

He told WBTV there could be a shortage of 100 to 200 police officers in the department.

The Republican National Committee officially chose Charlotte as the site for its 2020 convention earlier this month with a unanimous vote.

RNC CHOOSES CHARLOTTE TO HOST 2020 CONVENTION

“Charlotte has so much to offer, and we are excited to bring delegates to a city that has demonstrated its southern hospitality, showcased its vibrant energy, and proven that possibilities are endless,” RNC Site Selection Chairman Ron Kaufman said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, said the selection “conveys a positive message supporting our city’s belief in acceptance and inclusion.”

“This is our opportunity to, once again, put Charlotte in the international spotlight to demonstrate the democratic process and two-party system that we deeply value,” Lyles said.

According to WBTV, Charlotte will receive a $50 million federal grant that will help alleviate the costs of security for the event.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.