RNC chairwoman: Why won't Dems sit and work with Trump on anything?

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee sternly criticized Democrats for not working with President Trump, including his plan to overhaul the country’s immigration system.

“Why won’t they sit with this president and work on anything. They’re more worried about investigations and bringing more subpoenas forward and not saying how do we solve the problems that the Americans sent us here to fix,” Ronna McDaniel said “Your World with Neil Cavuto” Thursday.

GRAHAM UNVEILS BILL TO CHANGE ASYLUM LAW, SEND MIGRANTS BACK HOME

Thursday, Trump unveiled a long-awaited immigration overhaul that would dramatically alter how the U.S. accepts people into the country, upending the system in order to favor admissions based on merit rather than family ties.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Trump’s plan calling it “condescending” at her weekly press conference. “I want to just say something about the word that they use ‘merit.’ It is really a condescending word,” Pelosi said.

Earlier, the RNC chairwoman said Americans were “hungry for bipartisan solutions.”

McDaniel also addressed the president’s competition dismissing New York Mayor Bill De Blasio as a concern and even downplaying former Vice President Joe Biden and a recent poll showing him ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania.

NUNES TO DEMOCRATS: DON’T JUST CRITICIZE TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION OVERHAUL, INTRODUCE YOUR OWN PLAN

“I think it’s early. Listen, this is a president that is getting pummeled every day. 93 percent of the news coverage is negative. The results of this administration have not been touted and Joe Biden has had his unfavorables go up yet,” McDaniel told Cavuto.

“Is he the one he’s worried about?” Cavuto asked about Biden.

“I’m not really worried about any of them right now,” McDaniel said.

