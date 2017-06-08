Rivers running high in central and western Wyoming

Rivers are on the rise in central and western Wyoming from melting mountain snow and some may reach record highs this weekend.

The National Weather Service has posted flood warnings for the rivers in Fremont, Big Horn, Park, Sublette and Lincoln counties.

In Fremont County, moderate flooding is occurring along the Wind River from Dubois to Riverton. The river is projected to reach around 12.1 feet by this weekend, which would exceed the record crest of 11.8 feet that occurred in July 2011.

The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie, the Little Wind, the Little Popo Agie and the Popo Agie rivers are expected to reach their highest stages this weekend.

A 10 mile stretch of U.S. 26 west of Riverton is closed because of water on the roadway.

