Riley Howell, UNCC shooting hero, honored as 'Ri-Lee' Jedi Master by Lucasfilm

The North Carolina college student — and massive “Star Wars” fan — who heroically saved his classmates when a gunman opened fire in his classroom earlier this year has been posthumously honored by Lucasfilm.

Riley Howell, 21, was killed on April 30 at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Police said the Army ROTC cadet bravely tackled the shooter, disarming him. Howell and another student, Reed Parlier, lost their lives in the process.

UNCC SHOOTING VICTIM RILEY HOWELL ‘SAVED LIVES’ BY TACKLING GUNMAN, POLICE SAY

Howell received much praise for what he did, and the big “Star Wars” fan was recently honored as a Jedi Master “Ri-Lee Howell” by Lucasfilm, the studio behind the popular movie series.

FAMILY OF UNC CHARLOTTE SHOOTING VICTIM RILEY HOWELL ‘BEYOND PROUD’ OF HEROIC ACTIONS ATTACKING GUNMAN

Howell’s girlfriend of six years, Lauren Westmoreland, recently posted a TikTok video of the news. She wrote that “so many incredible gestures have been made in his honor, but riley is the biggest fan of star wars that i’ve ever known, ever since he was little!!!!!”

Westmoreland said when they received a letter from Lucasfilm about Howell’s new status, it “seemed too good to be true” — until they saw him listed as a “Ri-Lee Howell,” a “Jedi Master and historian of the Jedi Order” in the 2019 reference book, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The Visual Dictionary.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter, shown in the video, states “everyone here at Lucasfilm wishes to express our deepest condolences” to Howell’s loved ones, and said his “courage and selflessness brings out the Jedi in all of us.” The company explains they re-imagined his name “as a character in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”

“Thank you for giving my love the best christmas gift this year and making him part of the Star Wars universe forever,” Westmoreland wrote.