Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ to deliver CPAC speech to conservative activists

Rick Harrison, the star of the History channel show “Pawn Stars” and an outspoken conservative, will deliver a speech to one of the largest annual gatherings of conservatives taking place next month, Fox News has learned.

Harrison will appear at the Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, which is set to take place Feb. 27 to March 2 at National Harbor outside Washington.

“I am always happy to bring a slightly different perspective to CPAC,” Harrison told Fox News on Wednesday.

In a statement, Harrison said, “We talk nonstop about what needs to be changed and everyone has excuses for why the changes can’t happen. I believe we must change our educational system first to get the changes moving forward. I’m happy to be a voice and get in front of an audience who can help by making education a priority.”

RICK HARRISON OPENS UP ABOUT HIS JOURNEY TO ‘PAWN STARS’

In recent years, the conference, which usually draws a large crowd of college-age conservatives, has attracted President Trump and other high-profile Republican officeholders as speakers. Organizers have not yet said whether Trump will appear this year.

Harrison has not shied away from expressing conservative views or backing Republicans in elections. During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Harrison endorsed and campaigned with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. He gave a speech at CPAC last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Pawn Stars” features Harrison and his family running their World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. In June, Harrison’s father and fellow cast-mate, Richard Harrison, died at the age of 77.