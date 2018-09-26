Rich Broadcasting raises over $90,000 for Primary Children’s Hospital

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Listeners from across east Idaho donated over $90,000 for Primary Children’s Hospital during Rich Broadcasting’s seventh annual Radiothon.

“As someone who has been a part of this event for the past seven years, I can attest that this event would not be what it is today without our loyal and generous listeners,” Neal Larson, program director of KID NewsRadio and host of The Neal Larson Show, said. “This year our listeners did not disappoint and we’ve been moved to tears as we’ve seen every donation, big and small, come in to support Primary Children Hospital’s mission to treat and care for any child no matter their ability to pay.”

Since the event began in 2011, Rich Broadcasting has gathered almost half a million dollars for the hospital, thanks to generous listeners and wonderful match sponsors who have ensured every dollar donated goes further.

“I’ve been touched to see just how giving the local businesses in our community are,” Julie Mason, co-host of The Neal Larson Show, said. “Almost every dollar our listeners sent in was matched by a local company, making it possible to send even more needed funds to the families and patients at Primary Children’s Hospital.”