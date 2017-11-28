Ribbon Cutting Held for New $6 Million District 5 Headquarters for Idaho State Police

Major divisions of the Idaho State Police District 5 offices are now located in the same building.
According to the Idaho State Journal, construction began on the $6 million, 23,000-square-foot District 5 headquarters building on South Fifth Avenue about a year ago. On Monday, a police tape ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours gave local residents a first-hand look at the new facility. The forensics, administrative, investigative and patrol divisions will share space in the new headquarters.
The new facility which will allow for the streamlining of evidence analysis, communication and cooperation is an upgrade from the previous situation. Before now multiple operations were scattered throughout rented buildings in Pocatello.
The Idaho State Journal also reports that the new District 5 headquarters will house one of three evidence laboratories in the state. In addition to drug chemistry and toxicology analysis, the Pocatello lab also calibrates all the blood-alcohol devices operated by law enforcement agencies in the southeast region of the state.