Rhoden family execution-style murders: 4 family members arrested in 2016 Ohio killings

Four members of a family have been arrested in connection with the brutal, execution-style murders of seven adults and one teen at a home in Ohio in 2016, the state’s attorney general announced Tuesday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the suspects, a husband, wife, and their two adult sons, were arrested in connection with the Rhoden family murders.

“Following an extensive investigation by my office’s #OhioBCI and the #PikeCounty Sheriff’s Office, we have arrested four people accused of the murders of eight people in Pike County on April 22, 2016,” DeWine said on Twitter.

The Ohio A.G. release identified the suspects as George “Billy” Wagner III, Angela Wagner, and sons George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner.

