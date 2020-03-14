Rhode Island mill fire spreads to other buildings; collapse reported

A massive fire reportedly engulfed a Rhode Island mill complex and spread to surrounding buildings early Saturday.

Multiple firefighters from the Central Falls-Pawtucket area were battling the blaze and evacuating nearby residents, WPRO radio reported.

“Embers are flying around, there’s a very large area right now, from what I’m seeing from law enforcement, they’re cordoning off large areas around this,” WPRO producer Alex Weldon said.

He added that at least one of the buildings appeared to have partially collapsed.