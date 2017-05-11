Rexburg judge makes list of candidates for Idaho Supreme Court

Story by Sydney Jensen, BYU-Idaho Scroll

The Idaho Judicial Council announced a local Rexburg judge and former BYU-Idaho professor is a candidate for the Idaho Supreme Court after Justice Daniel Eismann announced his intention to retire in August 2017.

“This was a difficult decision for me, because I love my current job and I love serving as a judge in this community,” Seventh District Judge Gregory Moeller told BYU-Idaho Scroll. “However, I have had many people urge me to apply. So, after much thought and discussion with my family, I decided to throw my hat in the race. I’m doing this because I believe I can make a positive difference for the entire state of Idaho. It is an honor to be included in such a deep pool of well-qualified candidates.”

Judge Moeller has been the District Judge for the seventh district for the state of Idaho for eight years.

Before being appointed a judge in 2009, Judge Moeller was an attorney for 19 years as a partner with Rigby, Andrus, & Moeller. Judge Moeller’s current term as District Judge will expire January 2019.

For filling midterm vacancies, Governor Butch Otter will appoint a new justice to replace Eismann.

The term that will be filled temporarily will end in January of 2019, and an election for the next term will be held in May 2018, according to idahostatesman.com.

The final decision on the appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court will be made later this fall.

