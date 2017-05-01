Retiring judge creates vacancy on Idaho Supreme Court

The State of Idaho is trying to fill a vacancy in the Idaho Supreme Court after Justice Daniel T. Eismann announced his intention to retire, effective August 31, 2017.

“We will miss Justice Eismann’s keen intellect and considerable contributions to the Idaho Supreme Court, to the state’s jurisprudence, and to the people of Idaho,” said Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick. “He has served Idaho and its communities for several decades with unwavering commitment and compassion and is one of the most thoughtful, dedicated and intellectual colleagues one could ask for. I will personally miss his presence on the Court.”

Justice Eismann has served in the Idaho judiciary system for over 30 years, according to a press release from the Idaho Supreme Court. He has worked to increase drug courts around the state after studying ways to best help offenders and repeat offenders.

According to Idaho law, the vacancy will be filled by application instead of election. Since Eismann’s term does not end until 2019, the justice who fills his position will until the end of Eismann’s term.

An official election will be held in May 2018.