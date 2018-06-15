Retired tennis star Boris Becker claims diplomatic immunity

Retired tennis star Boris Becker is claiming his role as a sports attache for the Central African Republic gives him diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings.

The three-time Wimbledon champion took up that role in April. His lawyers claimed in Britain’s High Court late Thursday this protects him from ongoing bankruptcy actions.

He says his role as attache to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs means he is covered by a 1961 convention on diplomatic relations.

His legal team says he can only be subjected to legal proceedings with the consent of British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in the Central African Republic.

The 50-year-old Becker was declared bankrupt in June 2017. He says he wants to rebuild his life.